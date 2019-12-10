The most expensive new Mac Pro configuration costs $52,599

What do you get for that cash? Well, the 2.5GHz, 28-core Intel Xeon W processor adds $7,000 to the price, while upgrading to 4TB of storage costs another $1,400. (Apple says it'll offer an 8TB SSD eventually, but that's not available yet.) Right now, the top-of-the-line graphics option is two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo cards, each with 32GB of RAM. That'll add another $10,800 to the sticker price.

But the real stunner is adding 1.5TB of RAM to the equation. That's 12 128GB chips of DDR4 EEC memory, and it costs a cool $25,000. Adding Apple's "Afterburner" PCIe accelerator card costs $2,000, and adding wheels to the chassis is another $400. Got all that?

If you're interested in spending a house down payment on this Mac, you'll need to be patient as well as rich -- Apple's store says this configuration won't ship until late January. Oh yeah, and don't forget to save up for that fancy Pro Display XDR monitor and its $1,000 stand, as well.