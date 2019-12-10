North's next-generation smart glasses arrive in 2020

You're out of luck if you don't want to wait that long, though. North is ending sales of the original Focals to concentrate on the sequel. The company will continue to update the first-run model, but newcomers need not apply for a while.

The sales cutoff might make sense given North's current situation. While it stands out as one of the few smart glasses creators devoted to style-conscious mainstream buyers, it hasn't had runaway success. It cut 150 jobs in February to ensure it had enough money to keep development on track for at least another "18-24 months." North's future depends on Focals 2.0, and shifting attention to that product could help it both save money and improve the chances of a hit.