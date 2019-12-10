NVIDIA's RTX GPUs will speed up Maya 2020 workloads

NVIDIA claims Autodesk and Arnold rendering will be "multiple times faster" than a dual-CPU server when using the RTX-accelerated features. That's not a huge surprise, though we'd be interested to see just how much faster RTX-powered rendering differs from NVIDIA's last generation of GPUs.

While most of the speed gains will come from Arnold 6's RTX support, Maya 2020 will also get a few workflow improvements from NVIDIA's new GPUs. There's a new Proximity Wrap deformer with better memory management, as well as improved Smooth Mesh Preview, which can help you get a handle on large scenes that might overload your memory on a typical workstation.