Paul McCartney's adventure novel for kids is becoming a Netflix movie

Not surprisingly, McCartney isn't just there to give his seal of approval. He's one of the co-producers alongside veterans like Bob Shaye (of Lord of the Rings and Golden Compass fame), and he'll also write original songs. There's top talent beyond this as well. The screenplay comes from Fantastic Beasts and Paddington alumni Jon Croker, while Head Over Heels creator Timothy Reckart is directing.

It's too early for casting or a release date. This is bound to be one of Netflix's highest-profile titles for kids, though. McCartney is an obvious draw (more for the parents than the kids), but it's also an adaptation of a popular book. We'd add that High in the Clouds may be better-suited to movies than many other novels. McCartney originally intended the story as a movie, so it's only fitting that it comes full circle.