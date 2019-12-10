Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis
save
Save
share

Paul McCartney's adventure novel for kids is becoming a Netflix movie

'High in the Clouds' will be co-produced and scored by the Beatle.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

Paul McCartney is about to have much more of a presence on Netflix than the occasional documentary or Beatles homage. Netflix and Gaumont are producing an animated movie based on McCartney's children's adventure novel High in the Clouds, which was also written by Philip Ardagh and Geoff Dunbar. The book follows the tale of a teenage squirrel who lands in a group of rebels after he inadvertently makes enemies with a tyrannical owl.

Not surprisingly, McCartney isn't just there to give his seal of approval. He's one of the co-producers alongside veterans like Bob Shaye (of Lord of the Rings and Golden Compass fame), and he'll also write original songs. There's top talent beyond this as well. The screenplay comes from Fantastic Beasts and Paddington alumni Jon Croker, while Head Over Heels creator Timothy Reckart is directing.

It's too early for casting or a release date. This is bound to be one of Netflix's highest-profile titles for kids, though. McCartney is an obvious draw (more for the parents than the kids), but it's also an adaptation of a popular book. We'd add that High in the Clouds may be better-suited to movies than many other novels. McCartney originally intended the story as a movie, so it's only fitting that it comes full circle.

Source: Netflix
In this article: entertainment, gaumont, high in the clouds, internet, movie, movies, netflix, paul mccartney, services, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Walmart will test driverless grocery deliveries in Houston

Walmart will test driverless grocery deliveries in Houston

View
Netflix says 26.4 million accounts watched ‘The Irishman’ in its first week

Netflix says 26.4 million accounts watched ‘The Irishman’ in its first week

View
'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will be a PlayStation exclusive until 2021

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will be a PlayStation exclusive until 2021

View
Google Chrome will warn you if your logins have been stolen

Google Chrome will warn you if your logins have been stolen

View
iOS 13.3 arrives with improved parental controls

iOS 13.3 arrives with improved parental controls

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr