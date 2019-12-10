'Resident Evil 3' remake hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd

Resident Evil 3 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning April 3rd, 2020! Return to Raccoon City as Jill Valentine escapes an unstoppable pursuer in this re-imagining of the survival horror classic.

🌿 https://t.co/wAFcSWPGjf pic.twitter.com/0aYyiUscWI — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) December 10, 2019

As you might remember if you played Resident Evil 3: Nemesis the first time around, you'll play as Jill Valentine. The heroine tries to escape the T-virus-ridden city and the relentless creature, Nemesis, at around the same time as the events of Resident Evil 2 play out. The remake, which offers updated visuals and more content, is built on Capcom's RE Engine -- that also powers Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, RE2 and Devil May Cry 5.

Rumors of an RE3 reboot intensified last month, while covers for the game popped up on PlayStation Network in early December (as unearthed by tracker Gamstat). To sweeten the pot, the remake will include Resident Evil: Resistance, a 4-versus-1 survival game Capcom announced in September.