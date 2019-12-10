Watch Sony's State of Play livestream here at 9AM ET

As for specific titles Sony will focus on, the details are a little hazy. During the previous State of Play, it announced a release date for The Last of Us: Part II (which it later delayed to May), so it's not unreasonable to imagine Sony has some major announcements in store.

Last week, it emerged the early access period for Dreams is winding down, suggesting a proper release date for the game creation platform is on the way. There's a chance there'll be confirmation of the rumored Resident Evil 3 remake, after purported cover art emerged recently and Geoff Keighley said there won't be any word on that front at this week's Game Awards.

And then there's the looming shadow of what may well be Sony's last major first-party title for PS4, Ghost of Tsushima. There's been barely any news about that project since E3 2018, but Sony updated the YouTube playlist for the game last week, perhaps with an unlisted video.

Until now, Sony has typically held its State of Play events late in the afternoon, but you'll have to be ready a bit earlier to catch the latest edition as it happens. The livestream gets underway at 9AM ET this morning. You can watch it below.