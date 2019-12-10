The mischievous 'Untitled Goose Game' comes to PS4 next week

The honkin' good Untitled Goose Game is coming to PlayStation 4 on December 17th. The internet fell in love with the title -- which lets you steal things and generally cause havoc as a super-crafty goose -- when it launched on PC, Mac (via the Epic Games Store) and Nintendo Switch earlier this year. It's like a bizarre mix of Hitman and Postman Pat, chock-full of humor and mischievous missions that take place in an otherwise quiet English village. In a blog post, Sony confirmed that the game will cost $14.99 for a limited time at launch, down from its usual price of $19.99.