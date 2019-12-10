Yubico's authenticator app now supports NFC for iOS devices

When Yubico released its Authenticator app for iOS, it only worked with the YubiKey 5Ci, a model that can be plugged in via the Lightning port. This update means you can also use the YubiKey 5 NFC with the authenticator to sign into apps and services simply by tapping the key at the top of an iPhone 7 or later.

Yubico says using its key-and-app combination is more secure than using a 2FA authenticator alone, because its generates and stores one-time codes on a YubiKey that you must have on you to log in. "This not only eliminates security vulnerabilities associated with a multi-purpose computing device, but also offers an added layer of convenience for users that work between various machines," the company said in its announcement.

Here's a peek at how Yubico Authenticator's NFC support works: