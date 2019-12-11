Latest in Gear

Image credit: littleny via Getty Images
Amazon breaks down its Christmas delivery cut-offs for 2019

Non-Prime members still have to spend $25 to get free delivery, though.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
20m ago in Internet
Comments
littleny via Getty Images

Amazon is reminding customers yet again to check out their carts if they want to get those last-minute gifts before December 25th. The e-commerce giant publishes its timeline for Christmas deliveries every year. For 2019, it's advising all non-Prime customers to click Buy as soon as December 14th to get free shipping for orders over $25 -- unfortunately the company doesn't offer free deliveries with no minimum purchases this year like it did in 2018 -- though everyone has until December 18th to order items eligible for Standard Shipping.

Prime members, however, have until December 22nd to get free delivery. In case they're still not ready to check out that day, they can still choose from among the 10 million items eligible for One-Day delivery and get them shipped for free with no minimum purchase until December 23rd. They can also take advantage of Amazon's same-day delivery service, which they can get for free on orders over $35, until December 24th 9:30AM local time. (Non-Prime members will have to pay for next-day and same-day delivery services per order.)

Finally, in the event something goes terribly wrong with their Christmas Eve dinner, Prime members can take advantage of Amazon's free two-hour grocery delivery until 3-to-5PM local time for Whole Foods orders and until 8PM for Amazon Fresh orders. The service is only available in select locations, though, and some have earlier cutoff time than others.

Source: Amazon
amazon, gear, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
