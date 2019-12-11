AMD's new Radeon software offers game streaming away from home

If you are playing at home, you'll notice some big differences. It now sports a revamped interface that serves as a central hub for launching games, streaming to social sites, checking for driver updates and other common tasks. You can even browse the web, and the software is context-sensitive to ensure you're getting relevant controls.

Other additions include dynamic resolution scaling (aka Radeon Boost) to keep frame rates high, wider hardware support for Image Sharpening and Anti-Lag as well as integer scaling that gives your older games a crisp look on modern displays. This isn't so much a classic driver update as it is an expansion of what AMD's GPUs can do -- it's likely worth a go if there's an eligible Radeon sitting inside your machine.