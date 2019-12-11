'Forza Horizon 4' is getting a 72-car battle royale mode

It's a racing game, so don't expect to be building bases and trying to land headshots from across a map in The Eliminator. Players (up to 72 of them) can upgrade their car by finding drops or challenging and beating someone in a head-to-head race to a random point on the game's version of Britain.

If you beat someone else, they're eliminated and you can claim their car or pick an upgrade. The arena will periodically get smaller and push the remaining cars closer together. The last batch of survivors will then compete in one last free-for-all race to determine the winner.

The Forza series has experimented with play modes over the years, such as with Infected and Survival. So, it's not perhaps too strange that Forza Horizon 4 is trying a battle royale.

While Fortnite and PUBG also have vehicles, Forza Horizon 4 won't have the first car-focused battle royale: Notmycar hit Steam this year. The Eliminator, along with a mini-campaign and unlockable rewards, will hit Forza Horizon 4 with a free update that'll be available Thursday at 1PM ET for Xbox One and Windows 10.