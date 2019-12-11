The Morning After: Apple's $52,599 Mac Pro

Starts at $6k and goes up from there.The most expensive new Mac Pro configuration costs $52,599

Apple has started taking orders for the redesigned Mac Pro and its webcam-lacking Pro Display XDR. The workstation is available starting at $5,999 with an eight-core 3.5GHz Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, Radeon Pro 580X graphics and a 256GB solid-state drive. All told, you're looking at close to $53,000 if you max out the system with 1.5TB of RAM and a set of $400 wheels -- which we did here.

This rocket is preparing for a mission to the moon in 2024.NASA unveils 'the most powerful rocket ever built'

This weekend at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine gave the public its first up-close look at the Space Launch System, or SLS. The SLS program is running rather behind schedule, with launch originally aimed for 2019 and a possible manned first mission being considered. Now, the first test of the SLS is aimed for 2021, to be ready for the Artemis mission to the moon in 2024.

Gotta be quicker than that.$35 off coupon makes Google's Titan security keys almost free

Whether you use Android or iOS, a hardware security key can provide even more protection against password theft or phishing. Google's keys helped the company eliminate successful phishing attacks on its employees, and now you can get them for cheap. The B-TITAN35OFF coupon code dropped prices by $35 -- if you could get a hold of one before they sold out. It might be worth keeping an eye out for a restock to add some more security to your most important accounts.

Plus better support for security keys.iOS 13.3 arrives with improved parental controls

Apple has released the new software (plus iPadOS 13.3), whose centerpiece is an improvement to Screen Time parental controls. You can set limits on who your kids can call, text or FaceTime, including managing contacts and setting time-specific limits. And if you're security-conscious, you'll be happy to know that you can plug in a FIDO2 security key instead of typing in a password.

We've got to go back.'Resident Evil 3' remake hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd

Capcom is going back to Raccoon City to rework the third entry in its survival horror series. To sweeten the pot, the RE3 remake will include Resident Evil: Resistance, a 4-versus-1 survival game Capcom announced in September.

