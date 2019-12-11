Latest in Gear

Image credit: Netflix/Line
save
Save
share

Netflix is giving Line's cute mascots their own animated series

It will be a non-verbal slapstick comedy.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
32m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix/Line

Line Friends, the cute mascots used as stickers in the popular messaging app, are getting their own Netflix series. While the application isn't widely used in the US, it's huge in Japan and other parts of Asia. Brown, Cony, Sally, Moon, James and the other Line Friends even have their own merch -- an official store opened in New York's Times Square a couple of years ago -- and mobile games.

In Netflix's announcement, it said the series will be a CG-animated non-verbal slapstick comedy telling the story of a diverse set of friends living in the same town. Aram Yacoubian, the Director of Original Animation at Netflix, said in a statement: "The band of adorable BROWN & FRIENDS characters has been a part of many fans' daily lives since they created as stickers on Line mobile messengers, and now we're excited to develop the expanded world for screens of all kinds to delight new audiences everywhere on Netflix."

The show, simply entitled Line Friends, doesn't have a premiere date yet, but the streaming giant promises to announce more details at a later date. There's no word on whether BT21, the Line characters created in collaboration with famous K-Pop band BTS, will also appear in the series.

Source: Netflix
In this article: gear, Line, Line Friends, mobile, Netflix
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Forza Horizon 4' is getting a 72-car battle royale mode

'Forza Horizon 4' is getting a 72-car battle royale mode

View
What's coming to Netflix in January: hello 'Sabrina,' goodbye 'Friends'

What's coming to Netflix in January: hello 'Sabrina,' goodbye 'Friends'

View
The Game Awards will run a 48-hour demo 'festival'

The Game Awards will run a 48-hour demo 'festival'

View
'The Matrix 4' premieres in theaters on May 21st, 2021

'The Matrix 4' premieres in theaters on May 21st, 2021

View
Oculus is rolling out its expanded social VR features

Oculus is rolling out its expanded social VR features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr