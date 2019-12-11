Netflix is giving Line's cute mascots their own animated series

In Netflix's announcement, it said the series will be a CG-animated non-verbal slapstick comedy telling the story of a diverse set of friends living in the same town. Aram Yacoubian, the Director of Original Animation at Netflix, said in a statement: "The band of adorable BROWN & FRIENDS characters has been a part of many fans' daily lives since they created as stickers on Line mobile messengers, and now we're excited to develop the expanded world for screens of all kinds to delight new audiences everywhere on Netflix."

The show, simply entitled Line Friends, doesn't have a premiere date yet, but the streaming giant promises to announce more details at a later date. There's no word on whether BT21, the Line characters created in collaboration with famous K-Pop band BTS, will also appear in the series.