Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Robert Reiners via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Twitch spends big to keep top streamers DrLupo, TimTheTatman and LIRIK

The contracts are said to run into millions of dollars per year.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Robert Reiners via Getty Images

Begun, the streaming wars have. In a year filled with high-profile defections to rival services, Twitch has been forced to put down the cash to keep its top personalities on the platform. In an announcement, Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo, Saqib "LIRIK" Zahid and Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar, confirmed they will remain with the Amazon-owned streaming service after signing "multi-year content deals."

According to esports consultant Rod "Slasher" Breslau, the contracts run into "the millions of dollars per year." The sums involved aren't surprising: between them, DrLupo, LIRIK and TimTheTatman count almost 10.375 million followers, pulling in tens of thousands of viewers every stream.

While Mixer, YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming are growing, the trio's decision to stay with the service that made them famous makes sense. Twitch is still far and away the biggest streaming service (it currently accounts for over 75 percent of the streaming market) and it's where all three personalities have carved out lucrative careers interacting with fans over the past half-decade.

The deals also mark another successful round of negotiations for talent agency Loaded, which represents DrLupo, LIRIK and TimTheTatman. The management company was behind Ninja's multi-million dollar switch to Mixer, doing the same for FPS star Michael "shroud" Grzesiek two months later. That's not forgetting Fortnite streamer Jack "CourageJD" Dunlop, who recently jumped from Twitch to YouTube.

In this article: av, dr lupo, facebook gaming, gaming, internet, lirik, loaded, mixer, timthetatman, twitch, youtube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google's 2019 search trends mark a big year for Baby Yoda and 'Endgame'

Google's 2019 search trends mark a big year for Baby Yoda and 'Endgame'

View
Chevy's 2021 Tahoe and Suburban add OTA updates and big screens

Chevy's 2021 Tahoe and Suburban add OTA updates and big screens

View
The Pirate Bay is testing pirate streaming again

The Pirate Bay is testing pirate streaming again

View
Google reportedly facing a DOJ probe over its $2.1 billion Fitbit purchase

Google reportedly facing a DOJ probe over its $2.1 billion Fitbit purchase

View
LG's 2020 Gram laptops add 10th-gen Ice Lake CPUs

LG's 2020 Gram laptops add 10th-gen Ice Lake CPUs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr