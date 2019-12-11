Latest in Gear

Image credit: Twitter
save
Save
share

Twitter lets you upload iOS Live Photos as GIFs at last

It made some other changes to how it handles photos.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
41m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Twitter

Twitter is offering iOS users another way to get more out of Live Photos by letting you turn them into GIFs "anywhere you upload photos on Twitter." It's not clear whether this'll work for Pixel motion photos as well. Engadget has asked Twitter for clarification.

While it's nice to have another way to use Live Photos, Twitter's a touch behind the curve here. Apple introduced Live Photos on iPhone 6s in 2015. That same year, Tumblr and Facebook started allowing people to share them on their platforms, while Google's iOS app has been able to convert them into GIFs since 2016. In 2017, Apple offered a way to embed Live Photos on any website.

Twitter's useful Live Photos feature arrives alongside other changes to how it handles images. It'll also preserve JPEG encoding on photos of up to 16 megapixels you upload via the web, instead of transcoding them (which impacts image quality).

Source: Twitter
Coverage: 9to5 Mac
In this article: gear, gif, ios, live photo, live photos, livephoto, livephotos, services, twitter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Oculus is rolling out its expanded social VR features

Oculus is rolling out its expanded social VR features

View
AMD's new Radeon software offers game streaming away from home

AMD's new Radeon software offers game streaming away from home

View
Spotify is the star of Netflix's latest series

Spotify is the star of Netflix's latest series

View
Skydio 2 review: The best self-flying drone is now a great all-rounder

Skydio 2 review: The best self-flying drone is now a great all-rounder

View
BMW will finally support Android Auto in July 2020

BMW will finally support Android Auto in July 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr