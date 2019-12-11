Uber can find a ride to carry your skis in 23 regions

To no one's surprise, there's an incentive for drivers. They'll have to provide proof that they qualify, but those Uber drivers who opt in will receive a "significant portion" of that surcharge on top of their usual cut.

Uber Ski will be available on December 17th in 23 ski-friendly cities and regions, including the Rockies and Denver in Colorado as well as New Hampshire, upstate New York, Anchorage and Salt Lake City. You can see the full list below. This could leave you waiting longer for rides if there aren't too many drivers, but it might be worthwhile if you're trying to avoid car ownership without giving up your favorite snow sports.