Build (and destroy) your own levels in ‘Angry Birds VR’

Resolution Games hopes to release an online version of the stage editing mode next year. This would allow players to share their creations with others and compete for titles like the most difficult and creative levels, or the highest score.

Setting up a complicated structure and then destroying it sounds like the type of primal fun from childhood, like building a sandcastle just to smash it later. The Angry Birds franchise has been around for a decade, so it's a little surprising that players are just now getting a level editor. Plus, since many Angry Birds fans -- like casual gamers and older folks -- probably haven't jumped on the VR bandwagon yet, it would be nice to have a level editor in a classic 2D version of the game. You can download Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs for $14.99 on the Oculus Rift Store, Oculus Quest Store, PlayStation Store, Steam and Viveport.