Apple TV+ will drop every episode of ‘Little America’ on January 17th

The show is one of the platform's first original programs, and it has already generated buzz thanks to its writers, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, who also wrote The Big Sick. Lee Eisenberg (who's worked on The Office and SMILF) and Alan Yang (Master of None and Parks and Recreation) are executive producers.

Apple has promised quality programming, rather than a large quantity of shows, and clearly it thinks Little America makes the cut. Apple is reportedly pushing for family-friendly material, so don't expect anything too scandalous when the first eight-episodes drop next month.

Apple has also renewed The Morning Show and For All Mankind for second seasons.