'Cyberpunk 2077' soundtrack features Run the Jewels, Grimes and more

CD Projekt Red's highly-anticipated next game is still a few months away, but tonight during The Game Awards it announced what players will hear in Cyberpunk 2077. The soundtrack is star-studded, with performers like Run the Jewels, Grimes, Refused, ASAP Rocky, Gazelle Twin, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy and others contributing to an "industrial" feel. Cyberpunk 2077 is due for release next April, so if you want to start your Keanu Reeves marathon a month early, it should be perfectly timed.