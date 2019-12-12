Square Enix delays ‘Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles’ remaster (again)

"We've made the decision to adjust the release date to allow the development team some extra time to make final adjustments to the game to make this the best experience possible," the company said in a tweet. "We know you've been waiting patiently for this game, and we hope you'll continue to support us as you have done so far, over the coming months through to launch."

Since announcing #FinalFantasy CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition, we've read so many positive messages filled with encouragement, and all of us on the team would like to thank you for the support you've shown us so far. [1/5] pic.twitter.com/lZQ65lQQoi — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) December 12, 2019

This isn't the first delay to hit Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition. When it initially announced the remake back in 2018, Square Enix said it would come out late 2019. The company then delayed the launch to January 23rd, 2020.

Of course, the Final Fantasy franchise is no stranger to delays and long development cycles. The latest mainline entry in the series, Final Fantasy XV, finally came out in 2016, ten years after it was first announced. More recently, we went four years without hearing anything about Final Fantasy VII Remake.

When Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition is finally released, it'll spruce up the 2003 GameCube title with updated graphics and audio, as well as add new content like bosses and dungeons. You'll be able to play it on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, with the ability to transfer your saves between all four platforms.