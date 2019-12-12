'Fortnite' adds split-screen multiplayer on PS4 and Xbox One

Epic notes it's an early release of the feature, and it'll improve the split-screen option over time. The patch also adds an Item Shop preview on mobile, an increased daily Item Shop gifting limit from three to five and an updated ammo indicator.

The couch co-op feature comes to the game amid some other Fortnite news. A Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in-game event will take place on Saturday, in which Disney will premiere a scene from the upcoming movie. Data miners also discovered files in the latest patch that point to an annual pass, which seems to include all the 2020 Battle Passes along with exclusive cosmetics.