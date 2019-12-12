'Fortnite' adds a Rey skin, TIE fighter and more 'Star Wars' goodies

This isn't the first Star Wars and Fortnite crossover, and it's certainly not the last. There's already a standard stormtrooper skin in the Fortnite shop, and on December 14th at 2PM ET, Disney will debut a new scene from The Rise of Skywalker in the game itself, at Risky Reels drive-in theater. The Rise of Skywalker is the latest mainline Star Wars film and it's set to hit theaters on December 20th.