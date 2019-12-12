Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sucker Punch/Sony Interactive Entertainment
save
Save
share

'Ghost of Tsushima' hits PS4 in summer 2020

If this is Sony's swansong for the console, it sure is a pretty one.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
36m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Sucker Punch/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sponsored Links

As revealed during Sony's State of Play stream Tuesday, The Game Awards had an extended look at Ghost of Tsushima, along with a release window: summer 2020. The PlayStation 5 is set to arrive next holiday season, so if this is Sony's last big first-party title for the PS4, it's shaping up to be a heck of a pretty swansong.

There had been almost zero news on the Ghost of Tsushima front since Sony offered an in-depth look at E3 2018, so we'd been long overdue for more on Sucker Punch's open-world adventure game. The trailer includes a blend of gameplay and cinematic footage. Beyond more of those stunning horseback rides, there's a glimpse of some stealth gameplay and hints at what the narrative has in store. There's also a gorgeous moonlit battle, along with other killer visuals, like a volley of flaming arrows.

Protagonist Jin will start out as a samurai and adopt the identity of The Ghost as he tries to save his home. He'll learn skills and "adopt tactics that are decidedly not samurai-like," according to Sucker Punch. More details about the hero, his allies and the sacrifices he has to make will emerge in the leadup to the game's release.

Source: PlayStation (YouTube)
In this article: art, av, gaming, ghost of tsushima, ghostoftsushima, sony, sucker punch, suckerpunch, the game awards, thegameawards, thegameawards2019
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Ruined King' is Riot's RPG based on 'League of Legends'

'Ruined King' is Riot's RPG based on 'League of Legends'

View
'Ultimate Rivals: The Rink' is an old-school hockey game with a twist

'Ultimate Rivals: The Rink' is an old-school hockey game with a twist

View
Watch 'Senua's Saga: Hellblade II' running on the new Xbox Series X

Watch 'Senua's Saga: Hellblade II' running on the new Xbox Series X

View
'Godfall' is a fantasy 'looter-slasher' RPG from Gearbox for PS5

'Godfall' is a fantasy 'looter-slasher' RPG from Gearbox for PS5

View
The next Xbox is called Series X and it looks like a PC tower

The next Xbox is called Series X and it looks like a PC tower

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr