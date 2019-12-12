'Ghost of Tsushima' hits PS4 in summer 2020

There had been almost zero news on the Ghost of Tsushima front since Sony offered an in-depth look at E3 2018, so we'd been long overdue for more on Sucker Punch's open-world adventure game. The trailer includes a blend of gameplay and cinematic footage. Beyond more of those stunning horseback rides, there's a glimpse of some stealth gameplay and hints at what the narrative has in store. There's also a gorgeous moonlit battle, along with other killer visuals, like a volley of flaming arrows.

Protagonist Jin will start out as a samurai and adopt the identity of The Ghost as he tries to save his home. He'll learn skills and "adopt tactics that are decidedly not samurai-like," according to Sucker Punch. More details about the hero, his allies and the sacrifices he has to make will emerge in the leadup to the game's release.