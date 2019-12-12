HitFilm VFX editor lets you create your own 'Star Wars' trailer

Just because you can't use the Force in real life doesn't mean you'll never get the chance to see yourself wielding a lightsaber. FXHome, the company behind the visual effects software HitFilm, has created and released a trailer entitled The Rise of the Dark Side as an homage to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. (Not surprising, seeing as its founder is a Star Wars fan.) And similar to what the company did when it released an Avengers-themed trailer, it's also releasing a series of tutorials on how to use its software to recreate the effects you'll see in the video.