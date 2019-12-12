'Ruined King' is Riot's RPG based on 'League of Legends'

In Ruined King, players will be able to explore the city of Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles. Other than that, Riot Forge is keeping details scarce. Ruined King is in development for consoles and PC, with no concrete release window in sight.

Riot Forge also revealed Conv/rgence, a single-player adventure game starring Ekko, a character who manipulates time. It's heading to PCs and consoles, from Speed Brawl studio Double Stallion Games.