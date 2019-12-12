Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget
Mighty's iPod Shuffle for Spotify now works with Amazon Music

And you can use Mighty with the plan that's included with Prime.
Billy Steele
1h ago in Gadgetry
Billy Steele/Engadget

When Mighty arrived in 2017, the device offered the convenience of offline playback for Spotify. In other words, you could take your favorite tunes anywhere -- and you didn't need your phone to do it. Basically, it's an iPod Shuffle for any albums, songs, playlists or podcasts you've made available offline. The company (which goes by the same name) returned in 2018 with the updated Mighty Vibe, a device with much improved Bluetooth range and more consistent battery life. Of course, there was still a key issue: it only worked with Spotify. Well, that changes today. Mighty now works with Amazon Music.

The process is the same for Amazon Music as it is for Spotify. You select the audio content you'd like to make available offline in the service's app. Then you head over to the Mighty app on your phone to choose which of those items you'd like to sync to the device -- once you've connected all your accounts, of course. That companion app will also let you know how much storage you've used along the way. All of your music syncs wirelessly and Mighty says you can expect to store over 1,000 songs at a time.

What's more, Mighty's formula for offline playback works with both Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. This means that if your go-to streaming service is the option that comes with your Prime membership, you can still use Mighty to take music with you. You don't have to pay for the premium tier in order to take advantage of what this tiny media player offers. Right now, Amazon Music support is only available for Mighty via the company's iOS app. Android users will have to wait until "early January" to use the service with the device.

The Mighty Vibe typically costs $86, but it's currently on sale for $80.

In this article: amazon music, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, ipod shuffle, mighty, mighty vibe, music player, music streaming, offline, offline music player
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
