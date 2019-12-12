Mighty's iPod Shuffle for Spotify now works with Amazon Music

The process is the same for Amazon Music as it is for Spotify. You select the audio content you'd like to make available offline in the service's app. Then you head over to the Mighty app on your phone to choose which of those items you'd like to sync to the device -- once you've connected all your accounts, of course. That companion app will also let you know how much storage you've used along the way. All of your music syncs wirelessly and Mighty says you can expect to store over 1,000 songs at a time.

What's more, Mighty's formula for offline playback works with both Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. This means that if your go-to streaming service is the option that comes with your Prime membership, you can still use Mighty to take music with you. You don't have to pay for the premium tier in order to take advantage of what this tiny media player offers. Right now, Amazon Music support is only available for Mighty via the company's iOS app. Android users will have to wait until "early January" to use the service with the device.

The Mighty Vibe typically costs $86, but it's currently on sale for $80.