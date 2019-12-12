'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' is delayed by a month to March 11th

There was some disappointing news out of The Game Awards if you've been looking forward to Ori and the Will of the Wisps: it'll now arrive on Xbox One and PC March 11th, instead of February 11th as previously announcd. However, developer Moon Studios might have softened the blow a bit with a new gameplay trailer for the Ori and the Blind Forest sequel.
The clip's only a minute long, but it offers a look at the movement abilities and some of the foes you'll encounter. Perhaps most importantly, it's another glimpse at those beautiful visuals. So, it's a shame players have to wait a little longer to feast their eyes on everything else Ori and the Will of the Wisps has in store.