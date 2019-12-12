We need more tech satire like HBO's 'Silicon Valley'

Sure, Black Mirror is still around, but its brand of commentary isn't exactly fun or always satirical (and I'd argue, it's also struggling to find relevant things to say). It's easier to find shows and movies being critical of tech today, compared to when Silicon Valley premiered, but there's still nothing as laser-focused on the industry. Comedy Central's Corporate is one of the best shows currently on the air, and while it's mainly focused on the unending ennui of modern office life, so much of that is rooted in how technology is making us miserable. (I suggest starting with the episode "The PowerPoint of Death," where a single presentation has the power to land a juicy CIA war supply contract.)

Even media aimed at kids can't help but say something about our very online existence — just look at Ralph Breaks the Internet. The original Wreck-It Ralph was about the final days of a vintage gaming arcade, but the sequel managed to directly reflect the online world kids are dealing with today.

What I'll miss is the casually brutal way Silicon Valley deconstructed an industry ripe for mocking. Gavin Belson (Matt Ross), the Lex Luthor to Pied Piper's tech heroes, starts out as the all-powerful CEO of a Google-esque company named Hooli. But he's quickly revealed to be an insecure manchild who has no issue with stealing Pied Piper's innovations, because he has no original thoughts of his own. (Belson's entourage includes a guru who only tells him what wants to hear, which reminds me of so many tech CEO's finding solace in Eastern philosphy.)