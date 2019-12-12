Amazon just released 'The Expanse' season four a few hours early

If you were planning to dive into season four of The Expanse later tonight, then you may need to adjust your plans -- it's available on Amazon Prime Video right now. Following the early release of Jack Ryan in October, Amazon has posted up its first original season of the show it saved from cancellation. Unlike the Syfy broadcast, this one is a bingeable full season drop so you can jump through all ten episodes right away.

This release is coming so early that a pre-release marathon of the three previous seasons is still ongoing over at Twitch. Apparently the early drop is becoming Amazon's move -- we'll see if Netflix ever recreates its surprise primetime Orange is the New Black season three release in response.