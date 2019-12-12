'Ultimate Rivals: The Rink' is an old-school hockey game with a twist

The first entry, Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, is a hockey game that lets you play as over 50 athletes across the NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL Players Association, WNBA and the US Women's Soccer Team. And if that's not wild enough, you can also bring in retired legends like Wayne Gretsky. If hockey's not your style, there's also an NBA-licensed basketball title, Ultimate Rivals: The Court, coming in the spring.

Clearly, this isn't a franchise meant for purists. Instead, Bit Fry is aiming to replicate the "pick up and play" aspect of those classic sports games. While playing a bit of The Rink over an Apple TV 4K, I was surprised how easily I was able to jump in and skate circles around my opponents. You can also place athletes into any position (the devs looked at each player's equivalent skill to judge their abilities for hockey). My starting team included soccer player Alex Morgan, who seemed just as at home on the ice as she does on the field.