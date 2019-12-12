'Dishonored' and 'Prey' co-creators reveal 'Weird West'

Odd creatures roam the desert alongside gunslinging cowboys, and the choices players make will determine the game's outcome. It seems to be a role-playing game with serious decision-based stakes. Here's how WolfEye describes it:

"Journey through the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken - a series of high stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own."

There's no release date for Weird West just yet, though it's available for Wishilisting on Steam and it's getting publishing help from Devolver Digital.