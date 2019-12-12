Latest in Gaming

Image credit: WolfEye
'Dishonored' and 'Prey' co-creators reveal 'Weird West'

It's a pretty, dark-fantasy, Wild West simulator.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
1h ago in AV
WolfEye

Weird West doesn't look as strange as it does stylish. The game comes from WolfEye Studios, whose co-founders include Dishonored and Prey veterans Julien Roby and Raphael Colantonio, and it's being billed as an immersive sim set in a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West.

Odd creatures roam the desert alongside gunslinging cowboys, and the choices players make will determine the game's outcome. It seems to be a role-playing game with serious decision-based stakes. Here's how WolfEye describes it:

"Journey through the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken - a series of high stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own."

There's no release date for Weird West just yet, though it's available for Wishilisting on Steam and it's getting publishing help from Devolver Digital.

Source: WolfEye
