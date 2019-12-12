Watch 'Senua's Saga: Hellblade II' running on the new Xbox Series X

Senua's Saga is the sequel to 2017's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, a powerful game about demonic energy, love and the power of the human mind, set in a dark fantasy world. Judging by the debut trailer, Senua's Saga will be no different. Ninja Theory is the studio behind both games, though things are a little different this time around. Microsoft purchased Ninja Theory in June 2018, amid a raft of other acquisitions for Xbox Game Studios.