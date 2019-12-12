The next Xbox is called Series X and it looks like a PC tower

Xbox chief Phil Spencer wrote in a blog post the Series X design allows Microsoft to pack in four times the processing power of Xbox One X "in the most quiet and efficient way." It's said to be no louder than an Xbox One X, helped by a single fan that pushes air through the top. You won't need to stand the console vertically, as it supports horizontal orientation.

Series X is about as wide as an Xbox One controller and roughly three times as tall, according to Gamespot. It'll still support discs (though rumors suggest an all-digital version is still in the works), and that Xbox logo is the power button.

Along with the upcoming console, Microsoft revealed its new Xbox Wireless Controller. It suggested that it redesigned the peripheral to be more comfortable for a wider range of people. The controller has a DualShock 4-style Share button in the center for capturing screenshots and game clips, and an upgraded D-pad that's based on the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. As you might expect, it'll work with Windows 10, but it's compatible with Xbox One as well. The controller will be bundled with every Series X console.

A console needs games, of course, and the reveal included a world-premiere look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which is a sequel to Ninja Theory's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Halo Infinite is also in development for the Series X.

Microsoft didn't offer concrete details on exactly when the Xbox Series X will be available beyond that holiday window nor how much it'll cost. There's some time before launch to spell out those details. But it answered a couple of core questions about the upcoming console: what it looks like and what the thing's actually called.

RIP, Project Scarlett. Nice to meet you, Xbox Series X.