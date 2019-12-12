YouTube's AI docuseries with Robert Downey Jr arrives on December 18th

If you're going to throw megabucks at a show about AI, you'd better make sure you've got the right host for it -- and most would agree that YouTube's decision to get Robert Downey Jr, aka Iron Man, on board for their multimillion dollar The Age of AI endeavor was a pretty good shout. Announced last year, the eight-part show lands on YouTube on December 18th. Episodes will be released weekly, but if you're a YouTube Premium subscriber, you'll be able to binge the first four straight away.