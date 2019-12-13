Apple's latest acquisition could lead to crisper iPhone photos

A TechCrunch profile of the startup from 2018 said the technology can be embedded in software or in silicon. Its potential applications include enhancing low light smartphone images, as well as improving grainy security camera or drone footage. It's unclear how much money changed hands, but the writeup also said Spectral raised $5.3 million in funding last year. As Bloomberg notes, Apple could incorporate what Spectral's technology can do into its AI for photography, though we won't find out for sure until Apple rolls out new features or announces its next iPhones.