Image credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images
Ivanka Trump will reportedly appear on a panel at CES

She's supposedly scheduled as a headline speaker on January 8th.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
12m ago in Politics
The Washington Post via Getty Images

According to documents reviewed by CNET, Ivanka Trump is scheduled to speak at CES 2020. Supposedly, she's slated as a headline speaker in a panel with Consumer Technology Association (CTA) president Gary Shapiro.

CNET says Trump will deliver her speech on Wednesday, January 8th at 3PM, though neither CTA nor the White House has not yet announced this.

Trump has been involved with a few tech initiatives as part of the Trump administration. As CNET points out, she joined Google CEO Sundar Pichai at a tech jobs announcement in October and accompanied President Trump on a visit to an Apple production facility in November.

Still, the fact that she will deliver a speech at CES is a bit unexpected, to say the least. If the rumor is true, you can expect CES to be especially insane on the 8th.

Engadget has reached out to CTA for comment.

Source: CNET
