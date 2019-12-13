Ivanka Trump will reportedly appear on a panel at CES

CNET says Trump will deliver her speech on Wednesday, January 8th at 3PM, though neither CTA nor the White House has not yet announced this.

Trump has been involved with a few tech initiatives as part of the Trump administration. As CNET points out, she joined Google CEO Sundar Pichai at a tech jobs announcement in October and accompanied President Trump on a visit to an Apple production facility in November.

Still, the fact that she will deliver a speech at CES is a bit unexpected, to say the least. If the rumor is true, you can expect CES to be especially insane on the 8th.

Engadget has reached out to CTA for comment.