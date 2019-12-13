Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
Engadget readers can get an exclusive discount on the DJI Mavic Mini

Save $20 on this popular mini drone.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Gadgetry
If you're interested in getting into drone flying but you're not sure where to start, we have a deal you'll want to hear about. Engadget is offering an exclusive discount on the DJI Mavic Mini, one of the most popular miniature drones.

We loved the pocket-sized Mavic Mini when we reviewed it, and we were impressed by its solid camera performance and outstanding battery life. It's also lightweight, weighing in at exactly 249 grams which puts it below the 250 gram threshold requiring registration with the FAA.

Along with the drone, in the box you'll get a remote control, spare propellers, a gimbal protector and a variety of cables and other spare parts. You can also use the DJI Fly App to organize the photos and videos you capture in up to 30 minutes of flight time.

With the exclusive discount, you can pick up a Mini for $379, down from $399. As well as the $20 saving, you'll also get free shipping and no sales tax other than in New York state.

To take advantage of this deal, order from the Wellbots website using the code ENGADGETMINI.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
