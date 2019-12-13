'Fast & Furious Crossroads' game promises heists and bro-hugs in May

Billed as "a team-based, vehicular-heist action game," Fast & Furious Crossroads counts series stalwarts Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson among its voice cast, along with Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery and The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (John Wick: Parabellum).

You can expect over-the-top, car-based action here, with the team traveling to various locations and being drawn into "the murky world of international espionage." Given that this is a Fast & Furious game, of course it'll feature plenty of stunts (like a death-defying leap from a car onto a moving train) and a variety of gadgets. Along with the single-player story, there'll be a multiplayer mode -- more details on that will be revealed later.

Diesel and Rodriguez appeared at The Game Awards to reveal the announcement trailer, which packs in plenty of action, heavy weaponry and, of course, explosions. The visuals, in particular the character models and animations, might need a little TLC before Fast & Furious Crossroads drops, however.