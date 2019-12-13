Google Podcasts gets a much-needed personalized recommendations tab

The app is a year-and-a-half old, and as we've said before, it's pretty but basic. It is slowly improving -- it added Cast support and made it possible to search for individual episodes. But progress has been very slow.

Android Police spotted the recommendations tab, which lives next to the downloads tab on the home screen, and pointed out that it seems to be a server-side update, which means it might take a little while before this appears on your device.