Latest in Entertainment

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Google Podcasts gets a much-needed personalized recommendations tab

The app is still not great.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
23m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

The Google Podcasts app just got a recommendations tab. The new feature will suggest individual episodes, rather than full shows. That could make it easier to discover content if you don't know where to start, and it may help track people you like across different shows. As an added perk, you won't need to subscribe to the show to listen to the episode.

The app is a year-and-a-half old, and as we've said before, it's pretty but basic. It is slowly improving -- it added Cast support and made it possible to search for individual episodes. But progress has been very slow.

Android Police spotted the recommendations tab, which lives next to the downloads tab on the home screen, and pointed out that it seems to be a server-side update, which means it might take a little while before this appears on your device.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Android Police
In this article: app, av, entertainment, episodes, google, google podcasts, mobile, personalized, podcasts, recommendations, suggestions, tab
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Porsche dreams up a Star Wars ship inspired by its Taycan EV

Porsche dreams up a Star Wars ship inspired by its Taycan EV

View
Engadget readers can get an exclusive discount on the DJI Mavic Mini

Engadget readers can get an exclusive discount on the DJI Mavic Mini

View
The Morning After: Meet Microsoft's PC-like Xbox Series X

The Morning After: Meet Microsoft's PC-like Xbox Series X

View
PayPal sues US regulator over "confusing" prepaid card rules

PayPal sues US regulator over "confusing" prepaid card rules

View
Apple vows to fix its easily defeated iPhone parental controls

Apple vows to fix its easily defeated iPhone parental controls

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr