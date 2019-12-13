Philips seems to be working on more Hue outdoor lights

New to the collection are the Philips Hue Nyro, an angular light available as a path lamp or wall lamp; the Hue Resonate, a box that will cast light up and down the wall; and the Philips Hue Appear, a tubular version of the Resonate. Other new wall lights will include the circular Daylo and Attract, which has a transparent lampshade. All of the new designs are color and ambiance models.

Hueblog.de

Philips Hue is updating its Lily garden spotlight, which will now also come in a larger size. The Lily XL is roughly five inches wider and has 1,200 lumens -- almost double the 640 lumens of the original Hue Lily. There's also a new Impress outdoor wall light.

According to Hugeblog.de, the catalog references "Spring 2020," but it's not specific about a launch date or pricing. Hopefully, we'll learn more at CES.