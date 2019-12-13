Latest in Gear

Image credit: Philips
save
Save
share

Philips seems to be working on more Hue outdoor lights

A leaked catalog shows new and updated models.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Philips

The Philips Hue smart lightbulb lineup already includes some outdoor lighting, but rumor has it that Philips will introduce more outdoor options, likely at CES. According to a leaked product catalog, found by Hueblog.de, Philips Hue is planning a pretty big expansion of its offerings.

New to the collection are the Philips Hue Nyro, an angular light available as a path lamp or wall lamp; the Hue Resonate, a box that will cast light up and down the wall; and the Philips Hue Appear, a tubular version of the Resonate. Other new wall lights will include the circular Daylo and Attract, which has a transparent lampshade. All of the new designs are color and ambiance models.

Hueblog.de

Hueblog.de

Philips Hue is updating its Lily garden spotlight, which will now also come in a larger size. The Lily XL is roughly five inches wider and has 1,200 lumens -- almost double the 640 lumens of the original Hue Lily. There's also a new Impress outdoor wall light.

According to Hugeblog.de, the catalog references "Spring 2020," but it's not specific about a launch date or pricing. Hopefully, we'll learn more at CES.

Via: 9to5Mac
Source: Hueblog.de
In this article: appear, attract, ces, daylo, garden, gear, home, hue, impress, leak, light, lighting, lily, nyro, outdoor, Philips Hue, resonate, smart lighting, spotlight, wall
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Porsche dreams up a Star Wars ship inspired by its Taycan EV

Porsche dreams up a Star Wars ship inspired by its Taycan EV

View
Engadget readers can get an exclusive discount on the DJI Mavic Mini

Engadget readers can get an exclusive discount on the DJI Mavic Mini

View
The Morning After: Meet Microsoft's PC-like Xbox Series X

The Morning After: Meet Microsoft's PC-like Xbox Series X

View
PayPal sues US regulator over "confusing" prepaid card rules

PayPal sues US regulator over "confusing" prepaid card rules

View
Apple vows to fix its easily defeated iPhone parental controls

Apple vows to fix its easily defeated iPhone parental controls

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr