TCL's 2018 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV drops to $500

If you missed out on Black Friday discounts for massive TVs, you still have some time to pick up the TCL 65R615 at Best Buy. The 65-inch 6-Series Roku TV was consistently one of the best-reviewed models available last year at its starting $900 price, and $500 is the cheapest price we've seen for it since then. The sale price is valid through 1 AM ET tonight in-store or online, and while the platform does have some drawbacks, it's still a sharp, Dolby Vision HDR-ready 4K display that will impressively dominate your living room.

If you're willing to spend a big more, CNET editor David Katzmaier points out you can use the CNET600 code at Best Buy to grab this year's 65-inch TCL 8 Series TV -- that adds even more precise miniLED lighting -- for $600 off of the retail price, dropping it to just $1,000.