Image credit: Obsidian
'The Outer Worlds' DLC is coming next year

The story doesn't end there.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
3h ago in Gadgetry
Obsidian

Did you enjoy Obsidian's RPG The Outer Worlds, but just wished there was a bit more to explore? We have good news. In a forum post celebrating the three awards it was nominated for at The Game Awards, the team revealed it will be expanding the story next year with DLC. Details on what that includes will be revealed "at a later date," but maybe just don't uninstall that one from your system yet.

Source: Obsidian Forums
