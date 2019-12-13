'The Outer Worlds' DLC is coming next year

Did you enjoy Obsidian's RPG The Outer Worlds, but just wished there was a bit more to explore? We have good news. In a forum post celebrating the three awards it was nominated for at The Game Awards, the team revealed it will be expanding the story next year with DLC. Details on what that includes will be revealed "at a later date," but maybe just don't uninstall that one from your system yet.
Sponsored Links
Thank you, everyone, for your love and support over these last few years. You are all fantastic, and we are very grateful for every single one of you.— Obsidian (@Obsidian) December 13, 2019
We want to take this time to share a special message regarding The Outer Worlds, from us to you: https://t.co/9HUBPihsWv pic.twitter.com/XhpRwG40LJ