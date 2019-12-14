The Morning After: Does the Mac Pro cost too much?

Is this a sign that Apple is listening to what users want?Engadget Podcast: The Mac Pro and Apple's return to great hardware

This week, Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar and UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith explore who may need a $52,000 Mac Pro (it's not as crazy as you think!).

The story doesn't end there.'The Outer Worlds' DLC is coming next year

In a forum post celebrating the three awards it was nominated for at The Game Awards, Obsidian revealed it will expand The Outer Worlds next year with DLC.

Just in time.Engadget's 2019 holiday gift guide is here!

After months of thinking, curating, photographing and more thinking, we've come up with a holiday gift guide that covers all the bases (and budgets), from laptops and mobile devices, to toys, to the smart home, to book and media recommendations (only on nerdy subjects, of course). All told, there are more than 150 items in our guide, spanning 13 categories, with advice from 25 of our writers and editors. You know, the people testing and reviewing this stuff all year long.

And it looks like a home theater PC.The next Xbox is called Series X

Previously known as Project Scarlett, the next-generation Xbox resembles a PC tower, and it arrives holidays 2020. Xbox chief Phil Spencer wrote in a blog post that the Series X design allows Microsoft to pack in four times the processing power of Xbox One X "in the most quiet and efficient way." It's said to be no louder than an Xbox One X, helped by a single fan that pushes air through the top.

Microsoft says the Xbox Series X can handle 4K visuals at 60 frames per second, and potentially up to 120 fps. The console will also offer hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable refresh rate, along with 8K capability. It's compatible with software going back to the original Xbox and will work with Xbox One controllers. The controller it comes with is similar to the current Xbox pad, but it's very slightly smaller and adds a dedicated DualShock 4-like Share button. As far as games, Halo: Infinite is in development, and with the unveiling, we got a peek at Nina Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

Cybertruck in the wild.Elon Musk took Tesla's Cybertruck for a weekend drive around LA

Los Angelenos spotted the Tesla boss driving his electric truck down the 405 and getting some dinner at Nobu.

Starts at $6k and goes up from there.The most expensive new Mac Pro configuration costs $52,599

Apple has started taking orders for the redesigned Mac Pro and its webcam-lacking Pro Display XDR. The workstation is available starting at $5,999 with an eight-core 3.5GHz Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, Radeon Pro 580X graphics and a 256GB solid-state drive. All told, you're looking at close to $53,000 if you max out the system with 1.5TB of RAM and a set of $400 wheels -- which we did here.

This rocket is preparing for a mission to the moon in 2024.NASA unveils 'the most powerful rocket ever built'

This week at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine gave the public its first up-close look at the Space Launch System, or SLS. The SLS program is running rather behind schedule, with launch originally aimed for 2019 and a possible manned first mission being considered. Now, the first test of the SLS is aimed for 2021, to be ready for the Artemis mission to the moon in 2024.

But wait, there's more...

