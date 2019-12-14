'Fortnite' adds lightsabers following Star Wars event

You'll also find Star Wars-based challenges and new unlockables like a Jedi training emote. Epic is also handing out the TIE Whisper glider to everyone, not just attendees, after high demand led to trouble getting into the game.

The high profile combined with interest suggests that in-game Fortnite events like this will persist for a while. It's not surprising as to why. The game's gigantic player base makes it an easy choice for advertisers who want to court a large audience of young people, and this could keep people coming back well after they've obtained the usual seasonal goodies. It's just a question of whether or not Epic can both sustain interest in the core game and preserve some of the novelty of community-wide events.