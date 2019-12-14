Google Maps satellite images cover 98 percent of the world's population

The tech giant also discussed the techniques it uses in order to capture as many map imagery as possible. As you may know, it uses Street View cars equipped with cameras that can take photos from various angles while they're driving. For areas where driving isn't possible, such as nature reserves and far-flung areas with no roads, it sends people equipped with Street View Trekker backpacks.

In addition, Google explained that it uses a technique called photogrammetry to stitch several images together. In fact, the tech giant employs the same method to conjure up VR experiences, including the virtual tour of Versailles it created for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift users.