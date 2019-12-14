'Red Dead Redemption 2' photo and story modes come to PS4

This weekend's Red Dead Redemption 2 update isn't just about running a moonshine business -- it's also about bringing more parity between PC and console players. PS4 players now have access to the Photo Mode and Story Mode features that premiered first on computers. The photo option is fairly self-explanatory if you've seen features like it in games before, but the story additions are considerably more elaborate. There are bounty missions to track down wanted criminals, gang hideout raids, treasure maps, a "To the Ends of the Earth" stranger mission and a slew of new guns, horses and trinkets.