Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tandem Diabetes Care
save
Save
share

FDA clears an interoperable, automated insulin pump

You can pair it with a glucose monitor to keep diabetes in check.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
26m ago in Medicine
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Tandem Diabetes Care

It might soon be decidedly easier for Americans to manage diabetes -- the FDA has approved the sale of an interoperable, automated insulin pump for the first time. Tandem Diabetes Care's updated t:slim X2 can pair with a Dexcom G6 glucose monitor to dynamically adjust your insulin levels and keep you in a safe glucose range for longer. It can accommodate exercise and sleep, and the Dexcom tie-in spares you from having to stick your finger when you're either dosing yourself at meal time or calibrating.

The software needed to make this work will be ready in January 2020, although you can't expect to walk into a store and buy this. US law will still require that you buy the pump from (or on the order of) a physician.

This isn't the first time the FDA has cleared multiple devices to work together for automated insulin dosing. However, this new category could theoretically improve the quality of life for diabetics. You could keep your glucose levels balanced in a more seamless, pain-free way with equipment that should be easy to use. It won't be surprising if there's a surge of interconnected devices like this in the relatively near future.

Source: Business Wire, FDA
In this article: dexcom, dexcom g6, diabetes, fda, gear, health, insulin, insulin pump, medicine, tandem, tandem diabetes care
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Study suggests vapers are 1.3 times more likely to develop lung disease

Study suggests vapers are 1.3 times more likely to develop lung disease

View
Senators ask credit agencies why they don't report FBI data requests

Senators ask credit agencies why they don't report FBI data requests

View
'Red Dead Redemption 2' photo and story modes come to PS4

'Red Dead Redemption 2' photo and story modes come to PS4

View
TiVo's iPhone app finally streams shows using cellular data

TiVo's iPhone app finally streams shows using cellular data

View
House panel asks Apple, Google if app makers must reveal foreign ties

House panel asks Apple, Google if app makers must reveal foreign ties

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr