Google Maps helps you find EV chargers that work with your car

Google Maps can help you find available EV charging stations, but that doesn't mean they're stations you can use -- and that might be a problem if you show up at the wrong station with a low battery. Thankfully, Google might help you avoid that slip-up in the future. It recently updated Maps on Android (it's not clear that iOS has this yet) to allow filtering stations by those that your car supports. If you need a CHAdeMO station and don't have an adapter, you'll know just where you can go to recharge.
There's also a new "electric vehicle settings" option in the app's settings that you can use to set your plug preferences.
This filtering isn't a novel concept among EV station finding apps. It does, however, bring the option to a much wider audience. And strictly speaking, additions like this will likely be necessary going forward. Car makers will electrify more and more of their lineups in the years ahead, and you'll probably want to have these kinds of charger tools in the navigation apps you're already using.