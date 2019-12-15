Google pauses Chrome update for Android after reports of app data loss

Chrome updates are normally good things, but some Android users have good reason to complain about the latest release. Google has paused the rollout for Chrome 79 on Android after reports of the update 'wiping' data from third-party apps that use the WebView framework. The data is technically still intact, but there's no way to access it -- and that's a problem when some apps depend heavily or exclusively on WebView. It's not clear which apps are the hardest-hit, but Twitter Lite is an example of one that relies heavily on Google's platform.