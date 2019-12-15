Two men plead guilty to running large illegal streaming sites

Polo and Villarino will receive their sentences on March 13th and March 20th, respectively.

The saga won't be over for a while. The remaining six people charged over alleged roles in ISIA and Jetflicks will go to trial on February 3rd. However, it's safe to say that the guilty pleas made it that much harder for the other accused pirates to defend themselves in court. While we wouldn't rule out the possibility of court battles, it may be more about the severity of their sentences than whether or not they'll be sentenced at all.